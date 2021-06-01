Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.36

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.36 and traded as high as $37.75. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 157,304 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNW. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $412.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

