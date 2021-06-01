AXA (EPA:CS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.07

AXA SA (EPA:CS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.07 ($24.79) and traded as high as €22.88 ($26.92). AXA shares last traded at €22.81 ($26.83), with a volume of 5,243,330 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

