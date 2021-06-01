Axe (AXE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,025.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $541,549.87 and approximately $73,025.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

