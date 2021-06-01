Axe Market Cap Tops $315,565.02 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $315,565.02 and approximately $46.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.23 or 0.01161983 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.