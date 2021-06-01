B90 (LON:B90) Trading Down 6.1%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.62 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.62 ($0.13). Approximately 87,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 991,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

B90 Company Profile (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.