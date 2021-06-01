Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. 436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bâloise in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

