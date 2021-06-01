bAlpha (BALPHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.31 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. bAlpha has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 63% lower against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $128.44 or 0.00355401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00082769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.01010309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.84 or 0.09747865 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

