Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $396,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

