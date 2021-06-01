Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale raised Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Banco de Sabadell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.