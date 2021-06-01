Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNDSY remained flat at $$1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

