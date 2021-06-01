Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $3,469,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 46.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Bank of America by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

