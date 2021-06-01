Bank of America Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $173.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $156.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

NYSE:XPO traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $149.87. 1,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

