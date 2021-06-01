Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Purchases £64,326.24 in Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) insider Constantine Iordanou bought 73,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £64,326.24 ($84,042.64).
Shares of LON:BOCH opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a one year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21).
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile
