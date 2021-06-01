Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.40% from the company’s previous close.

BGEO remained flat at $GBX 1,310 ($17.12) on Tuesday. 28,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,441. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,131.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,149.16. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,332 ($17.40).

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

