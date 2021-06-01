Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.24

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.24 and last traded at $105.60, with a volume of 12544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.32.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

