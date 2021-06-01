Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $259.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.40 million to $261.70 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $238.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

