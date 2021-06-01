Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 29th total of 168,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $225.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 742 shares of company stock valued at $20,927. Corporate insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

