Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $97,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.16. Banner has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

