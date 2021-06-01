Bao Finance (BAO) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $18.68 million and $2.06 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00301175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00191348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.63 or 0.00992362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00032415 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

