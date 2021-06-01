Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Partner Communications stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132. The firm has a market cap of $861.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

