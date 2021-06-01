Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.83

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

