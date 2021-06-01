Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 51,122,635 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £9.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08.

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 15% working interest in P2470 and P2478 offshore license; and 8% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as 8% working interest in PEDL330 and PEDL345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

