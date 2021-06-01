Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,030,648 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,610,734 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.31% of Barrick Gold worth $812,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

NYSE GOLD opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

