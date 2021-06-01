Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €93.40 ($109.88).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of BMW stock traded down €0.51 ($0.60) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €86.70 ($102.00). The company had a trading volume of 607,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €52.28 ($61.51) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.86.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

