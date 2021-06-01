Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.20

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.20 and last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 2450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

