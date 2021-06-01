BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Critical Review

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BCB Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 20.23% 11.52% 0.89% HMN Financial 25.84% 12.11% 1.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and HMN Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $125.92 million 1.99 $20.86 million $1.14 12.86 HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.09 $10.30 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BCB Bancorp and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 42.02%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats HMN Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family mortgage, commercial business, small business administration, construction, home equity and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Fairfield, Hoboken, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, South Orange, River Edge, Rutherford, Union, and Woodbridge New Jersey, as well as three branches in Staten Island and Hicksville, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and one loan production offices located in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

