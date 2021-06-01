BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $786.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $786.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001859 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092743 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

