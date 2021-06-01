Beaxy (BXY) Price Tops $0.0050

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.43 million and $859.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 90,825,425.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00153921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.36 or 0.01014334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.09854736 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

