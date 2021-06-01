Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.38% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

