Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.28

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.28 and last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 14709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion and a PE ratio of 102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,977,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $9,707,561.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

