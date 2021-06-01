Beowulf (BWF) Price Hits $0.0116

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Beowulf coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $6,033.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.47 or 0.01005270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.29 or 0.09700438 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.