Berenberg Bank Reiterates €123.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €117.50 ($138.24).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €129.90 ($152.82) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €118.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.61.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

