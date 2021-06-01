Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 6.2%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $40.81. Approximately 4,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 924,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Rothman sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $4,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 586,778 shares of company stock valued at $30,578,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.