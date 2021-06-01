BEST (BEST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect BEST to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.00). BEST had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts expect BEST to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. BEST has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $550.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

