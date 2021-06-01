Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.90. 2,818,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,592. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.79. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

