BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.54 Million Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after buying an additional 150,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNX opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $129.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

