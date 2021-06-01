BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 136.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

