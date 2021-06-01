BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 667.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

