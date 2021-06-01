BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

