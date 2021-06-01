BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 11,029 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

