BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 15,005.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FMC by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,535,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in FMC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.56. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.