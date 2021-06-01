BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,205,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,869 shares of company stock valued at $49,528,344. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.