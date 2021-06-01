Biffa’s (BIFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Biffa (LON:BIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:BIFF traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 300.50 ($3.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,575. Biffa has a 12-month low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £918.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.55.

Get Biffa alerts:

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.