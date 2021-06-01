Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.58

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.58 and last traded at C$15.51, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

