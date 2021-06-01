Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $1.18 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00083035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.01009356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.76 or 0.09733487 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 25,350,065 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.