Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Quiet Period To Expire on June 8th

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:BSKYU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BSKYU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners Inc. Unit alerts:

About Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Unit

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Inc. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Inc. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.