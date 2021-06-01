Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $107.18

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.18, but opened at $112.11. Bilibili shares last traded at $114.36, with a volume of 40,802 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $514,674,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,695,000 after purchasing an additional 582,800 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after purchasing an additional 998,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,515,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.