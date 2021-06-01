Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and $6.06 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00082933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.51 or 0.01015792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.64 or 0.09803809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00091790 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,719,604,152 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

