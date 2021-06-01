BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 4.7%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 3,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 261,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Stephens increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $401,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,399.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $39,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,830. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

