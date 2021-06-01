BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report sales of $448.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.90 million and the lowest is $424.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $429.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,155. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after buying an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after buying an additional 444,701 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

